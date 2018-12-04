The Good Place Renewed for Season 4, You Little Chili Babies

Photo: NBC

There are many reasons to renew The Good Place for a fourth season, but what was the single most compelling element of the show that made execs at NBC say, “Yes, we absolutely need more of this on television.” Was it the show’s ability to basically reinvent itself multiple times per season? Was it the balance of applied ethics with great jokes and meaningful character development? Was it combat Janet? Or was it swole Chidi? It was probably swole Chidi, whom the decision-makers at Universal Television clearly feel was the correct amount of jacked in the currently airing season of The Good Place. It’s not yet been announced what size the episode order will be, but what matters most is that the size of the show’s heart continues to grow. And that Chidi gets shirtless at least one more time.