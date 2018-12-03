Let The Office Cast Brunch Get You Closer to a Reunion Than Ever

Photo: Instagram @angelakinsey

Despite what Steve Carell might have said while hosting Saturday Night Live last month, the hope for an Office reunion springs eternal. Here to fuel that little sitcom fire is most of The Office cast enjoying the best meal of the day with showrunner/EP Greg Daniels. “I had brunch with these oddballs today,” tweeted Jenna Fischer along with a photo. “Love you #officemates #theoffice.”

But while Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Creed Bratton, Brian Baumgartner, Paul Liberstein, Leslie David Baker, Phyllis Smith and Oscar Nunez turned out for the mini-reunion, Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, Ellie Kemper, Craig Robinson, BJ Novak and Kate Flannery were nowhere to be seen. Which is fine! A lot of perfectly insane storylines could have kept Michael, Jim, Kelly, Erin, Darryl, Ryan and Meredith from making it to brunch. For example, maybe they stopped by Dwight’s farm for eggs and his deranged cousin Mose trapped them in the barn with a pitchfork out of jealousy. See, this show writes itself!

“I turned to Ed and said, ‘I feel like we are at a family reunion,’” wrote Kinsey when she, too, posted the group shot to her Instagram. “He smiled and said, ‘We are.’” Aw, Ed Helms! When they inevitably do film an Office reunion special, please, give Andy something only semi-humiliating to be up to for last six years.

We were attempting to recreate this photo :) Happy Holidays! We missed you Steve, Ellie, John, BJ, Mindy, Craig and Kate! We will see you soon! pic.twitter.com/P1kvaxn8FS — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) December 3, 2018