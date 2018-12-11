There’s a New, Free Way to Watch The Office

Photo: Chris Haston/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

The Office reboot may or may not be happening, but penny-pinching fans of the Dunder Mifflin crew will soon have reason to rejoice: The iconic comedy is returning to free TV via Cozi, an NBC-owned over-the-air broadcast network available in more than 90 percent of the country via antenna. The channel will add daily reruns of The Office to its lineup on New Year’s Day, starting with a daylong marathon of the first two seasons. Cozi will then air four episodes of the series every night starting at 10 p.m. ET. Of course, if you have Netflix or a cable package that includes Comedy Central, you already have access to Office reruns. But as this month’s brush with the Friends-ocalypse demonstrated, you never know when you might need a backup plan to watch the classics.