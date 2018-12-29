The Office Showrunner Wants a Big Reunion Special, That’s What (S)he Said

Photo: NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Yes god, yes god, please, yes! YES! YES! YEEEEEEEES! Despite more than a year of rumors that NBC is actively working on an Office revival with a mix of new and old cast members, in walks the most dejected human resources employee of all time to give us a status update. That’s because Paul Lieberstein, a.k.a. Toby Flenderson, a.k.a. a showrunner and executive producer for the sitcom, a.k.a. maybe the Scranton Strangler, admitted he’d like to see the Dunder Mifflin gang back together for one last horrah — and he has a specific structure in mind. “I think a one-off special would be the way to go,” he told Daily Beast in a new interview. “Some event that brings everyone back together.” A proper revival, he says, would likely be “a bit much” to execute. We know from experience.