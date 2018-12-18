George Takei Will Encounter Dark Forces in The Terror Season 2

George Takei. Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The first season of The Terror took place on a Royal Navy ship that experienced a whole bunch of bad on a frozen stretch of sea in the 19th century. The second season in this anthology series will be moving to the United States during World War II, and George Takei has just been announced as a new series regular. The action will center on a Japanese-American community dealing with a series of strange deaths, and will follow a young man who tries to find and fight the evil force that’s responsible for them. Takei will play Yamato-san, a former captain of a fishing boat and elder in the community, and he will also serve as a consultant on the show to ensure it is historically accurate to the experiences of Japanese-Americans at the time. The ten-episode second season of The Terror will air sometime next year.