The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel Is Happening!!!

Photo: Netflix

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this holiday season, Netflix has a special treat for us all: They’re officially making a sequel to the summer’s smash hit romantic comedy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Remember Lara Jean Covey, her love letters, and her amazing platform shoes? Remember Peter Kavinsky, his silver jeep, the golden specks in his eyes, and the way he playfully splashed water at Lara Jean during before their steamy hot tub makeout? Remember Hot Dad John Corbett tearing up and drinking white wine? Remember author Jenny Han’s cameo?! Hopefully we will get all of this and more in the sequel: Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are onboard for the next installment.

In the Han’s sequel P.S. I Still Love You, Lara Jean becomes pen pals with another love letter recipient, John Ambrose McClaren. He appears briefly at the end of the original movie, but from this video announcement, it sounds like Netflix is recasting. Pico Alexander, call your agent.