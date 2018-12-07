The Toppy Awards. Photo: The Toppy Awards

Comedian Zach Broussard continues his annual tradition of honoring the “Top 1,000 Comedians” of the year tomorrow night with a live, sold-out show at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles, and Vulture is proud to announce that we’ll be hosting a livestream of the event for all the comedians and fans out there who aren’t in town to attend. Broussard announced 2,000 “nominees” for the awards late last month, so tomorrow night he’ll be revealing the very lucky 1,000 comedians who had the most #buzz this year.

Keep an eye on Splitsider’s Twitter tomorrow night around 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET to find out when the livestream is up and running. See you there, and best of luck to all the nominees!