Brian Regan Enters the Sketch-Comedy Game in this Trailer for His Netflix Series

Brian Regan heads to Netflix next week, but this time it’s not for stand-up. Last month, Regan revealed he had a new, Jerry Seinfeld-produced sketch-comedy show in the works at the streaming network titled Stand Up and Away!, and today Netflix dropped the first trailer. “I wanted to do a show that’s a sketch show but the sketches are set up by stand-up bits — some of the older stand-up bits that I’ve done,” Regan explained on The Tonight Show last month. “So I do those, and those lead into sketches.” Check out the trailer above, and watch the rest when the four-episode series makes its Netflix debut on Christmas Eve.

