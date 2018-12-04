Ellen DeGeneres Attempts to Be Relatable in the Trailer for Her Netflix Special

Ellen DeGeneres returns to stand-up later this month for her first special in 15 years, and the streaming network released the first trailer today. Filmed at the Benaroya Hall in Seattle in August during the final stops of her three-city tour, Relatable makes its Netflix debut on December 18 and follows her last stand-up special, the Emmy-nominated Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now, which aired on HBO back in 2003. It appears that DeGeneres has devoted a good portion of this new special to coming to terms with the fact that she doesn’t exactly embody its title: “I have an issue with all the emotional support animals that people are flying with now. You’re walking down the aisle to your seat, which is 10B or whatever it is, it’s like Noah’s Ark: There’s a woman with a ferret; there’s a man with a mongoose; there’s a lady with a donkey,” she says. “I say 10B — does the plane go back that far? I’ve never been back there.”

Related