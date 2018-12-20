Travis Scott Planning ‘Fire’ Proposal for Kylie Jenner

Kylie and Travis. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post

Young lovebirds and extreme roller-coaster enthusiasts Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have finally cleared up confusion over their marital status. Despite calling each other husband and wife and posting photos of each other with the wedding-ring emoji, Scott tells Rolling Stone that it’s all preparation for their pending nuptials. The two aren’t married yet, but Scott will get down on one knee imminently and it’ll all be very lit: “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.” At an amusement park, midair, perhaps? Travis and Kylie’s relationship began at Coachella last year and Scott now estimates that they conceived their daughter, baby Stormi, just a few weeks later in early May 2017. But despite the whirlwind, Scott says the surprise pregnancy was just fate (they’d also talked about having kids while “getting busy”).

“At first I was like, ‘Man, I need a son,’” he says. “When we found out it was a girl, I was like, ‘Huhhh.’ But after a while I was like, ‘Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened.’” He’s also very sure their love is legit despite how manufactured their world may look. “People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is,” he says. “They have assumptions, bullshit-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro … I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.” He adds, “She’s the coolest motherfucker of all time.” Which can only mean baby Stormi is already otherworldly cool.