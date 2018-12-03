Travis Scott.
Photo: Alison Buck/WireImage
Travis Scott’s very eventful year continues! His hit “Sicko Mode” has officially risen to No. 1 on the Hot 100, barely a week into him starting the campaign to get it there. The song, featuring Drake and Swae Lee (both uncredited), dethroned Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” the extremely 2018 way: In part, Skrillex’s recent remix boosted the numbers, but Travis can also cut his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, a check. She recently placed the song in a YouTube makeup tutorial getting ready for his tour (looping it twice) and in a vlog from the stop on his tour where she rode his roller coaster, which have more than 12 million views combined. This same week, Travis’s album Astroworld has also returned to No. 1, beating out Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Dummy Boy, all because he re-bundled it with tour tickets and merch as part of a Cyber Monday sale (you’ll recall how much Nicki Minaj despised this so-called gaming the system). Meanwhile, Travis is applying to Harvard. What, like any of this is hard?