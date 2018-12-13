How Dirty John Actors Compare to Their Real-life Counterparts

Photo: Bravo

Spoilers below for Dirty John, both TV series and podcast.

Dirty John is a Bravo original series adapted from an extremely popular true-crime podcast (itself inspired by host Christopher Goffard’s series of L.A. Times articles) about one really bad guy (that would be John) who manipulated a spectacularly wealthy woman (self-made successful designer Debra Newell) as part of a long con that led to an incredibly violent end.

Despite the adaptation’s impressive cast (including Connie Britton, Eric Bana, Juno Temple, Jean Smart, Julia Garner, Shea Whigham, Sprague Grayden, and Joelle Carter), it never quite matches the morbid sensationalism of the actual story. And, as disclaimers throughout Dirty John readily concede, events and characterizations are frequently fictionalized for the sake of narrative expediency and — in some cases — to respect the wishes of those involved.

In the interest of veracity, and as an assist to viewers who haven’t consumed all of Goffard’s investigative pieces and subsequent podcast interviews with key players, here’s a quick breakdown of Dirty John’s main men and women (and one canine), and their roles in a twisted, totally real 21st-century tale of love, betrayal, and death.

“Dirty” John Meehan (Played by Eric Bana)

When Debra Newell first got to know then-55-year-old John Meehan via a dating app in 2014, he came across too good to be true: a strapping, handsome, and doting physician and war vet with a heart of gold. Though as John’s sister Donna recounts (he has two sisters and one brother), he was practically born into hustling. After their parents divorced, their dad (played in the series by Whigham), who ran a shady casino and surrounded himself with low-level scam artists, carried on raising John and his sister Karen in San Jose. (In the Bravo show, Debra is a single stand-in for the pair of sisters.) John was smart and popular in school but also seduced by his father’s guidance when it came to grifting and manipulation.

By the late 1980s, John had been busted dealing drugs, exiled from California as part of a plea deal, and bounced from one university to the next before enrolling in University of Dayton School of Law. (That’s where John’s philandering ways earned him his notorious nickname, or nicknames.) During that time, he met Tonia Sells (Grayden), a nurse in her mid-20s, and before long they were married, and she helped support him through nursing school and while earning his license as an anesthetist. They even had two kids together. Though in Tonia’s telling, he was having an affair, which led to her finding out from John’s mother and sisters that he’d been lying about his background. That, and he was addicted to the painkillers he was doling out, and stealing them from patients in need.

As his marriage dissolved, John disappeared into his addiction and wound up in prison numerous times on various drug and theft charges, making ends meet on the outside via small-time scams (he got especially good at taking advantage of lonely, single women) and frivolous lawsuits (including against his own attorneys). By the time he’d insinuated himself into Newell’s life, marrying her in a shotgun Vegas wedding in late 2017, he’d been hooked on opioids and accumulated myriad felonies (stalking, weapons possession, etc.) and restraining orders over the past 25 years.

Debra Newell (Played by Connie Britton)

When John fixed his gaze on Debra Newell, she was a 59-year-old, independently wealthy SoCal businesswoman who’d spent decades building her business, Ambrosia Interior Design. (She also now operates Nevada-based Ambrosia Home Furniture & Décor.) But by early adulthood, she’d experienced life-altering trauma. In March 1984, her brother-in-law, Billy Vickers, shot and killed her older sister Cindi at point-blank range. Their mother, Arlane Hart, was (and is) a deeply religious Christian. (Debra, likewise, would become a devoted member of Mariners megachurch in Irvine, California.) Arlane not only forgave Billy but testified on his behalf, and Billy was released after serving just over two years on a voluntary manslaughter conviction. Debra subsequently treated her 11-year-old nephew, Shad (his younger brother, Shane, has not been a participant in the podcast or Bravo series), as if he were her own son. (To this day, Debra occasionally sees Billy, who remarried, at Mariners services and other local events.)

While amassing her fortune, she would marry and divorce four separate men and give birth to four children — three girls and one boy. (Her youngest daughters — Jacqueline, a.k.a. Veronica on Dirty John, and Terra — were the only ones willfully participative in the original podcast.) That was all before she fatefully logged on to a dating site in the fall of 2014, setting off the horrific chain reaction to follow. Debra currently lives in Henderson, Nevada, where her store is based, and spends her free time with her kids and grandkids.

Jacquelyn/Veronica Newell (Played by Juno Temple)

The fiery middle daughter known as Veronica on Dirty John was skeptical of her mom’s new beau from jump. As she puts it herself in the podcast’s first installment, “The second I opened the door, I just kind of looked at him head to toe and thought to myself, Oh, this loser.” (And, as Debra confirms, Jacquelyn was always curious, questioning, and rebellious.) With the help of a private investigator and other family like her cousin Shad, she dredged up all the details of John’s arrests and prison records — even putting a GPS tracker on his car — though it took about a year-and-a-half to fully persuade Debra that all of their lives were in danger. In those final months of 2016, John harassed and menaced Jacquelyn, jeopardizing her schooling and career.

Just before the occasion of John attacking Terra, Jacquelyn had warned her sister that their nemesis was in town and lurking. Jacquelyn, while interviewed for the podcast, was less willing to be visibly part of the Bravo series (hence the name change), but appears to be the principal owner of a design and consulting firm these days and — if her capabilities as presented on Dirty John are indicative — is probably faring reasonably well despite the ordeal.

Arlane Hart (Played by Jean Smart)

God-fearing mother of two and piano teacher Arlane Hart had lived in Orange County her whole life, and it’s where she raised her daughters after graduating from Christian institution Pasadena Nazarene College (which has since been rechristened as Point Loma Nazarene University). When her oldest daughter, Cindi, got engaged to childhood sweetheart Billy Vickers at 17, she was concerned, saying on Goffard’s podcast that all she could think was, Oh, no.

Years later, when Cindi and Billy separated, Arlane temporarily took in Billy and Shad. Shane (who, while not a part of Dirty John, appears to now have a family of his own and is still in touch with Arlane) remained living with Cindi. Arlane — who to this day does public speaking engagements because, as she tells Goffard, “people love to hear, I think, about forgiveness” — was a sympathetic ear for Billy. After Cindi’s death, as aforementioned, her testimony of forgiveness played a part in Billy’s generous plea deal and relatively expedient release. Debra, for her part, has come to terms with forgiveness giving her mother peace, though she hasn’t quite forgiven Billy herself. And while the Bravo series makes an explicit connection between Debra being raised to revere forgiveness and her willingness to initially take John back, she can only surmise for Goffard that, “I’ll never understand why, but I always do see the great in, I think, everyone.” Arlane still lives in the same Corona house where she raised her daughters.

Shad/Toby Vickers (Played by Kevin Zegers)

Shad, known as Toby on Dirty John (like Jacquelyn, he has been less participative in the Bravo series than he was for Goffard’s articles and podcast), viewed his aunt Debra as a surrogate mother following his actual mother’s murder. He was only 11 at the time, and as Goffard outlines in his Times series, went through the requisite bouts of anger and unruly behavior. But Debra was there for him, paying for recreational activities that served as outlets for his rage and giving him paid work at one of her company’s warehouses. Shad, who would grow up to have three daughters and a trucking job, thought John was an okay enough guy — until, as John told Goffard, he once said of Jacquelyn in a not-entirely-kidding way, “I could take her out from a thousand yards.”

Shad soon assisted Jacquelyn’s amateur sleuthing and did some digging of his own, putting together a trail of wronged ex-lovers and jail stays. His efforts to fill Debra in backfired and John turned his ire on Shad, who saved texts from John with threats such as, “I ain’t going nowhere and neither is she. Stay away from the house. Accidents do happen. Again, Deb wants nothing to do with you and if you were on fire I wouldn’t piss on you to help you out.” Only when Shad ceased steering Debra away from John did the antagonism stop. Of the fact that his younger cousin Terra finally put an end to John’s reign of terror, Shad could only say to Goffard, “The last person on earth I’d ever think would send John to hell would be Terra.”

Terra Newell (Played by Julia Garner)

Debra’s youngest daughter, Terra, was similarly immediately suspicious of John, his surliness and desperation instantly evident. “He was accusing me of wanting to take my mom away from him and also accusing me of snooping through his things,” Terra recalled on the podcast. “It made me question what is he trying to hide.”

At the time her mother started dating John, Terra was working at a kennel and spending most of her days with her boyfriend, Jimmy. She’d always loved animals and, like her mom, was a devout Christian. But she was also affected by her parents splitting up and, perhaps presciently, would often have nightmares about being abducted. Terra was 25 when she fought John off on the roof of that parking garage and killed him. (Fittingly, her now-celebrated dog Cash helped thwart John’s attack by gnawing on his ankle.) She was never charged in John’s murder, as it was determined to be in self-defense. Apart from promoting Dirty John, she has mostly been coping with the post-traumatic aftermath of that fateful 2016 afternoon by traveling and attending country-music concerts.