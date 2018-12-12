Trump’s Manhood Downgraded in Tinkle Fight

The White House hosted Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday, and the resulting exchange, that was thankfully caught on video, ended up being a late night comedy bit unto itself. And The Late Show with Stephen Colbert decided not to let it go to waste, replaying the highlights with commentary. Though honestly it’s difficult even for someone like Colbert to add much when you’re talking about an exchange Pelosi later referred to as a “tinkle fight with a skunk” before insulting Trump’s manhood. He does get a chance to show off his mime skills, though. When did the reality TV show that is our modern political landscape actually get so entertaining?

