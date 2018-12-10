Ty Dolla Sign Reportedly Facing Up to 15 Years in Prison for Drug Charges

Ty Dolla Sign. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Ty Dolla Sign has been indicted by a grand jury on drug charges, TMZ reports. He’s been charged with felony cocaine possession, felony possession of THC, and misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of weed. The singer-songwriter (née Tyrone William Griffin Jr.) was arrested in September in Atlanta and taken into custody after police searched his car, claiming they smelled marijuana. Skrillex and five others were reportedly with Ty in the same car, on their way to a performance, but only Ty was charged. According to TMZ, if convicted, Ty faces up to 15 years in prison in Fulton County, which reportedly has stricter drug laws. The indictment follows Ty’s most prolific year yet, having written and featured on albums for Kanye West, Drake, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Christina Aguilera, and that was just the summer.