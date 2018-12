Netflix teased the premiere of season 4B, the final and concluding and ultimately last season, of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt with a retro title sequence. “Magic Boy” is Titus’ vision of his life: a 90s kind of world where everyone is gay, and where everyone is billed as either “Titus” or “Not Titus.” Titus gets a rap break, and we get an Living Single-esque montage of people having fun on a stoop. What’s not to love? The final season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt premieres January 25.