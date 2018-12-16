It’s been a tough week for Prime Minister of United Kingdom Theresa May, so who can blame her for wanting to kick back, forget about Brexit for a while and unwrap all the deuces her constituents sent her in the mail. In Saturday Night Live’s “Happy Christmas, Britain! Fun-stravaganza,” May puts aside the fact “no one in the world likes me at all” and has some festive fun with former Prime Minister David Cameron, Elton John and, of course, He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named from the Harry Potter books. In this case, Voldemort should not be named because, honestly, being associated with the beleaguered Prime Minister could drag his voter rating into the toilet. Why, that’s where all Theresa May’s Christmas gifts came from. Happy Christmas, Britain!

