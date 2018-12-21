Hear Vulture Writers Discuss the Best Pop Culture of 2018 for Two Glorious Hours

Photo-Illustration: Maya Robinson/Vulture and Photo by Getty Images, Netflix and Joan Marcus

Two-thousand-and-eighteen is just about in the books (we made it!) and so are the countless memorable entertainment moments it delivered. Hopefully, you’ve been keeping up with our Best of 2018 series for the full — and sometimes obsessively niche — recap of the year. But to expand on their lists, Vulture critics and writers Jerry Saltz, Matt Zoller Seitz, Emily Yoshida, Sara Holdren, Maris Kreizman, and Dee Lockett recently appeared on WNYC’s “All Of It with Alison Stewart” to discuss their favorites of the year, from films, music, TV, books, theater, art, and more. Stream the episode below, or listen when it reairs on WNYC on New Year’s Eve.

Pt. 1: Matt Zoller Seitz, Emily Yoshida, Dee Lockett

Pt. 2: Maris Kreizman, Jerry Saltz, Sara Holdren