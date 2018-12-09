Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 Trailer: Jake Does Die Hard, Noice

Chant it with us: NINE-NINE! About a month away until Brooklyn Nine-Nine officially keeps it toit and revives itself on NBC for a sixth season, the show has given us a peak into the mind palace of Jake (Andy Samberg) and his recurring fantasy to live out Die Hard in real life. Well, not exactly, as it might just be a dramatic reenactment of the department’s recruitment video, but we deserve watching him jump off a high-rise tower and onto a helicopter, damn it. That, and seeing Terry eat some yogurt. And maybe getting a few more sex tape titles. It’s back January 10. NINE-NINE!

