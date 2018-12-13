Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Trailer: Hark, the Red Angel Signals

Season two of Star Trek: Discovery: now with even more creepy space clouds. CBS All Access has released the trailer for the next installment of its streaming sci-fi series, which will premiere on January 17. “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel,” reads CBS All Access’s synopsis. “While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.” The season two cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler), Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), and Ethan Peck (Spock). Cue the ominous chanting!

