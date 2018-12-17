RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 4, Episode 1: We Have Thoughts

Photo: Logo/VH1

Ooooooh girl, RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season four has officially entered the building, and our What the Tuck correspondents have feelings on the returning queens sashaying into the werkroom for a second (or third) time. In the premiere episode of your new favorite Drag Race podcast, Joel Kim Booster and Nicole Byer survey the competition to determine who is bringing it, who could have brought a little more, and who should have probably left it at home in the first place.

The season gets off to a deliciously drama-filled start, thanks to a roster of self-aware queens who won’t stop playing to their personal brands (Monét, girl, the sponge thing needs to end) or filling their faces with injectables. And while the now-customary Super Queen Variety Show challenge may be lacking in exciting talents, it makes up for it with some can’t-look-away messiness and a rough-looking fall that shakes the runway and Farrah Moan alike. Farrah, if you’re listening, Joel and Nicole have some tips for you on how to own a fall, along with their predictions for who will land in the All Star Hall of Fame, and why they think this season is poised to be even better than All Stars 3. So click play and let’s get into it!

