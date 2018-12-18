Cate Blanchett, divine mystery actress, is playing an ordinary woman for a change! An ordinary woman who wears giant sunglasses, and loves a severe bob, and then suddenly disappears for no reason — okay, never mind. Blanchett stars in Richard Linklater’s adaptation of Where’d You Go, Bernadette, Maria Semple’s novel about the sudden disappearance of Seattle mother Bernadette Fox (not in a Leftovers way, more a midlife-crisis ennui way). The rest of the cast includes Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoe Chao, and Laurence Fishburne, though the real star is of course Blanchett’s overpronounced American accent.