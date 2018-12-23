So, Who Is Will Ferrell’s ‘Easy’ Answer for the Worst SNL Host Ever?

Photo: NBC/SNL Photobank

Will Ferrell, a notoriously nice fella, doesn’t want the encumbrance of starting beef with anyone, so allow us to do the man’s dirty work for the sake of a holiday brain-teaser. While swinging by The Late Late Show last week to pal around and (potentially) eat gross foods with James Corden for the recurring “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” segment, Ferrell was faced with a tea-spillin’ conundrum: He could either answer Corden’s question of who was “the most difficult” host he had to endure during his time on SNL, or drink shot of clams. Mmmm, clams. “That’s easy,” Ferrell responded, choosing to drink the damn clams instead of admitting who it is. Well, he appeared on 138 episodes within the very short timespan of 1995-2002. We bet you can figure it out after awhile.

Update: Perhaps Ferrell forgot he was asked the same question a few years ago for an official SNL book, because he’s already told the truth about the worst host ever: It was none other than fellow cast member Chevy Chase. “The worst host was Chevy Chase,” Ferrell explained in Live From New York. “I don’t know if he was on something, but he was just kind of going around the room and systematically riffing. First it was on the guys, playfully making fun, until, when he got to one of our female writers, he made some reference like, ‘Maybe you can give me a hand job later.’ In hindsight, I wish we’d all gotten up and walked out of the room.”