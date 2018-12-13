You Can Stream the DVD Screensaver on YouTube

Is there any moment more glorious, any thrill more palpable, than when your TV switched to screensaver and the DVD player logo went in the corner? The answer is no. The Office even had one of their better mid-era cold opens about it! Finally, the Internet has provided you with that same cathartic feeling, without all the discs weighing you down. You can now stream the DVD player screensaver on YouTube. Sure, we all miss commentary tracks, special features, and DVD menu Easter Eggs, but now at least we can watch this screensaver for hours at a time. Is it meditative practice? Almost certainly. David Lynch, eat your heart out.