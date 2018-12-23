Make Your Day Better and Watch Pixar’s Bao for Free Right Now

If you didn’t catch the Incredibles 2 in theaters, then you’ve likely also missed out on Bao, the short film that ran before the Pixar film. Now, Bao has been short-listed for an Oscar, but there’s arguably nothing else like it: A story of a older Asian woman whose bao dumpling comes to life and needs a lot of mothering. Since its debut, the film has received mixed reactions for its rather surprising conclusion, reactions that will no doubt be revisited now that everyone can see it. A few days ago, Pixar announced that, for one week only, anyone can watch Bao on YouTube for free. Check it out above and prepare to have all the feelings.

