Don’t let him in!
Photo: Courtesy of Lifetime
In defiance of Dua Lipa’s clearly established “New Rules,” Netflix has decided to answer Penn Badgley’s calls, let him in, and even renew him for a second season. The streaming service picked up You, which is produced by Greg Berlanti and originally aired on Lifetime, for a second season, now reborn as a Netflix show. The show’s first season was based on Caroline Kepnes’s novel and starred Penn Badgley as a man obsessively stalking Beck (Elizabeth Lail), an ordinary enough girl making her way as a writer in New York. That first season will premiere online on Netflix on December 26, though Badgley will be the only returning cast member in the second, which makes sense given the events of the finale. Lifetime first renewed You in July before the show premiered, but since pushed the show off to Netflix. The network did a similar move with the last season of Unreal, which ended up on Hulu, and as Deadline points out, this leaves the Jenji Kohan–produced show American Princess as Lifetime’s only remaining original scripted series.