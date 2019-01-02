Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson on 2 Dope Queens. Photo: Mindy Tucker/HBO

Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson’s 2 Dope Queens podcast may have come to an end, but its TV counterpart is still going strong. Last year, HBO ordered four more 2 Dope Queens specials from the duo, and now they have air dates and a very exciting guest lineup featuring Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Radcliffe, Janet Mock, Lizzo, and Keegan-Michael Key. In addition to the guest stars, the next round of hour-long specials will feature stand-up performances from comedians like Rory Scovel, Bowen Yang, Jamie Lee, Pat Brown, and more.

Here’s the full schedule, which runs on HBO every Friday night at 11 p.m. from early February through early March:

﻿Friday, February 8: “Fashion” Phoebe and Jessica chat about fashion moments with Lupita Nyong’o, and the Queens challenge her to a braiding competition.

Friday, February 15:“Nostalgia” The Queens get nostalgic about their old-school favorites, and Phoebe tests Jessica’s friendship compatibility with Daniel Radcliffe.

Friday, February 22: “Music” Jessica and Phoebe are joined onstage by Janet Mock, who talks about Ball Culture and her favorite music artists, and Lizzo, who teaches the Queens to play the flute.

Friday, March 1: “Regal AF” Donning regal gowns, Phoebe and Jessica share their latest luxury indulgences and are joined onstage by Keegan-Michael Key for a game of impressions.

