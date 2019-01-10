Like Sandra Bullock at the Met Gala, the Ocean’s 8 coats have infiltrated their way into awards season. The heist movie’s costumes, designed by Sarah Edwards, are among the nominees for Excellence in Contemporary Film at the Costume Designer’s Guild Awards. Other delightful nods to movies that might not have made an appearance in awards season otherwise include the costumes in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (we assume designing things for Cher to wear helps), which also got a Contemporary Film nod, and the appearance of A Wrinkle in Time, Aquaman, and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms for sci-fi/fantasy design. Finally, Keira Knightley’s Sugar Plum is getting the respect she deserves around here. Oddly, however, the lush designs in If Beale Street Could Talk didn’t make the cut. The Costume Designers Guild Awards will take place on February 19 at the Beverly Hilton, and this year they will also present a special award to Ryan Murphy. Read the full list of nominations below:
EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY FILM
A Star Is Born – Erin Benach
Crazy Rich Asians – Mary E. Vogt
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – Michele Clapton
Ocean’s 8 – Sarah Edwards
Widows – Jenny Eagan
EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD FILM
BlacKkKlansman - Marci Rodgers
Bohemian Rhapsody – Julian Day
The Favourite – Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns – Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots – Alexandra Byrne
EXCELLENCE IN SCI-FI / FANTASY FILM
A Wrinkle in Time – Paco Delgado
Aquaman – Kym Barrett
The Avengers: Infinity War – Judianna Makovsky
Black Panther – Ruth E. Carter
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – Jenny Beavan
EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach
Grace and Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger
The Romanoffs – Janie Bryant & Wendy Chuck
Sharp Objects – Alix Friedberg
This Is Us – Hala Bahmet
EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD TELEVISION
The Alienist – Michael Kaplan
Glow – Beth Morgan
The Man in the High Castle – Catherine Adair
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Donna Zakowska
Outlander – Nina Ayres & Terry Dresbach
EXCELLENCE IN SCI-FI / FANTASY TELEVISION
American Horror Story: Apocalypse – Paula Bradley & Lou Eyrich
The Handmaid’s Tale – Ane Crabtree
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – Cynthia Summers
Star Trek: Discovery – Gersha Phillips
Westworld – Sharen Davis
EXCELLENCE IN SHORTFORM DESIGN
Adidas “See My Creativity” – Bonnie Stauch
Childish Gambino “This is America” – Natasha Newman-Thomas
Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Legacy – Charlie Altuna
Justin Timberlake “Supplies” – Ami Goodheart
Nespresso “The Quest” – Jenny Eagan