Like Sandra Bullock at the Met Gala, the Ocean’s 8 coats have infiltrated their way into awards season. The heist movie’s costumes, designed by Sarah Edwards, are among the nominees for Excellence in Contemporary Film at the Costume Designer’s Guild Awards. Other delightful nods to movies that might not have made an appearance in awards season otherwise include the costumes in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (we assume designing things for Cher to wear helps), which also got a Contemporary Film nod, and the appearance of A Wrinkle in Time, Aquaman, and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms for sci-fi/fantasy design. Finally, Keira Knightley’s Sugar Plum is getting the respect she deserves around here. Oddly, however, the lush designs in If Beale Street Could Talk didn’t make the cut. The Costume Designers Guild Awards will take place on February 19 at the Beverly Hilton, and this year they will also present a special award to Ryan Murphy. Read the full list of nominations below:

EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY FILM

A Star Is Born – Erin Benach

Crazy Rich Asians – Mary E. Vogt

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – Michele Clapton

Ocean’s 8 – Sarah Edwards

Widows – Jenny Eagan

EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD FILM

BlacKkKlansman - Marci Rodgers

Bohemian Rhapsody – Julian Day

The Favourite – Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns – Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots – Alexandra Byrne

EXCELLENCE IN SCI-FI / FANTASY FILM

A Wrinkle in Time – Paco Delgado

Aquaman – Kym Barrett

The Avengers: Infinity War – Judianna Makovsky

Black Panther – Ruth E. Carter

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – Jenny Beavan

EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach

Grace and Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger

The Romanoffs – Janie Bryant & Wendy Chuck

Sharp Objects – Alix Friedberg

This Is Us – Hala Bahmet

EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD TELEVISION

The Alienist – Michael Kaplan

Glow – Beth Morgan

The Man in the High Castle – Catherine Adair

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Donna Zakowska

Outlander – Nina Ayres & Terry Dresbach

EXCELLENCE IN SCI-FI / FANTASY TELEVISION

American Horror Story: Apocalypse – Paula Bradley & Lou Eyrich

The Handmaid’s Tale – Ane Crabtree

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – Cynthia Summers

Star Trek: Discovery – Gersha Phillips

Westworld – Sharen Davis

EXCELLENCE IN SHORTFORM DESIGN

Adidas “See My Creativity” – Bonnie Stauch

Childish Gambino “This is America” – Natasha Newman-Thomas

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Legacy – Charlie Altuna

Justin Timberlake “Supplies” – Ami Goodheart

Nespresso “The Quest” – Jenny Eagan