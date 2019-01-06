Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Should Have Made Out at the Golden Globes

At last year’s Emmys, Glenn Weiss became an unexpected headline after he used his acceptance speech for Outstanding Directing for a Variety special to propose to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen. So during tonight’s Golden Globes, former co-hosts Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph took a page from the Weiss playbook and attempted to steal the show with a heartwarming surprise proposal of their own. “What! Oh my God, I cannot believe you’re doing this! Are we stealing focus away from the next award?!” Poehler asked Rudolph as she held up the ring. “Don’t worry,” Rudolph told her, “it’s just Best Screenplay.” While it’s of course always lovely to see two people deeply in love finally reach their happily-ever-after, we were sad to see one key part from the original Emmys proposal missing here: a big, juicy, romantic kiss. Perhaps these two might consider showing up at the Oscars next month to right this wrong.

