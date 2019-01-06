Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Could the lack of Golden Globe nominations for This Is Us have Chrissy Metz feeling a little petty on the pre-show red carpet? As alerted to us by People, Metz was asked to introduce Alison Brie — who’s nominated for her GLOW acting work — after she was done being interviewed by Facebook Live, only to hurl some insults Brie’s way. Disses that, we should note, were completely caught on audio, as she was still connected to a microphone. “She’s such a bitch,” Metz said, unaware the sound was being picked up on the livestream. Brie either didn’t hear the words or didn’t acknowledge them, as her interview continued without incident. As People notes, the women were seen paling around on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet last year, which makes the slight all the more odd. Let’s hope they don’t run into each other tonight.

Update, 9:35 p.m.: Metz is pushing back at the veracity of the quote, even though it can be heard right here. “It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated!” she wrote on Twitter. “I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart.” Before Metz tweeted this, Brie was asked about the remark by Vanity Fair reporter, Nicole Sperling. “But why?” Brie replied when hearing about the insult. “I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked.”

It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart. https://t.co/IdeN2x2j9q — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 7, 2019