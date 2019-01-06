Glenn Close Makes Every Mom And Daughter Cry With Her Golden Globes Speech

Truly no one was more surprised to win Actress in a Motion Picture Drama at the Golden Globes than Glenn Close, who was sat frozen in her chair when her name was announced on Sunday night. But once she was up on the stage she took full advantage of her moment, and gave a speech that drew a standing ovation halfway through, telling the crowd it probably took 14 years for her movie to get made because it’s called The Wife. “Women, we’re nurturers, that’s what’s expected of us,” said Close. “We have our children. We have our husbands if we’re lucky enough, and our partners, whoever. But we have to find personal fulfillment!” Caitriona Balfe was crying. Michelle Yeoh was crying. And now, you can cry, too.

