Who Should (and Will) Win at the Golden Globes This Weekend?

You may be doing a dry January, but I assure you Hollywood isn’t. Sunday brings the Golden Globes, awards season’s tipsiest ceremony, a night so crazy that they hand out trophies for film and TV. While they’re a pivotal step in the Oscars race, the Globes are also good for a few completely unpredictable choices each year … which is of course what makes them so fun to try to predict. Below, you’ll find Nate Jones (movies) and Jen Chaney (TV) make their best guesses at who the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will pile their celestial honors upon this year.

Film

Best Motion Picture, Drama

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody both decided that running in the more prestigious Globes category was worth the risk, and both were rewarded with prime nominations. A Star Is Born seems an easy choice here, as it’s got everything the Globes usually go for — an actor reinventing himself as a director, a singer reinventing herself as an actress, heck, there’s even a musical element. The Globes leaving Sam Elliott off the Supporting Actor ballot could suggest that the HFPA is slightly cooler on ASIB than everyone assumes, but I think Bradley Cooper’s film has the star power to pull through.

Should win: A Star Is Born

Will win: A Star Is Born

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

This race looks like it will come down to Cooper versus Malek, who give two very different performances as two very different rock stars. (Though what I wouldn’t give to hear Jackson Maine sing “Fat Bottomed Girls” …) Each has been nominated twice before at the Globes without a win, and while I still think Cooper is the Oscar front-runner, a win for Rami Malek’s false teeth just feels like the kind of crazy little thing the Golden Globes would do.

Should win: Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Will win: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

The Globes gave Gaga a trophy back when she was just one of Ryan Murphy’s repertory players, and I don’t think they’ll be able to resist the temptation to do so again now that she’s headlining a major Oscar contender.

Should win: Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Will win: Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

The Globes fell absolutely head over heels for both Green Book and Vice, giving them basically every nomination they were eligible for, and a few I swear they weren’t. (Did Sam Rockwell really spend two hours fine-tuning his SNL reel, or did I just hallucinate it?) Each is among the more polarizing of this year’s awards field, and I’m looking forward to seeing Film Twitter going insane with rage when one of them inevitably takes home the win here. I think the HFPA will ultimately ride with Green Book, whose nominations in Director and Screenplay felt even more out-of-nowhere than Vice’s did. They could also avoid the whole mess by giving this to The Favourite, which wouldn’t piss anyone off. But where’s the fun in that?

Should win: The Favourite

Will win: Green Book

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Another Vice–Green Book face-off, and what a pair of faces they are! In one corner you have Viggo Mortensen, jaw agape, preparing to ingest an entire pizza pie; in the other, you have Christian Bale, snarling his way through prosthetics that make him look like a 60-year-old man from Wyoming. In a battle of two very big performances, I think the HFPA will likely go for the most striking transformation, and that’s Bale.

Should win: Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

Will win: Christian Bale, Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

﻿Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

In the musical/comedy category, a tie goes to the actual musical. Blunt it is.

Should win: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Will win: Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

The Globes neglected to honor Ali the year he took home the Oscar for Moonlight, going instead with Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s psychotic turn in Nocturnal Animals. Making it up to him this year for a movie Globes voters loved seems like a no-brainer.

Should win: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Will win: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

If you figure that the Favourite actresses will split their vote, and First Man isn’t winning anything, this one comes down to Adams versus King, both of whom are also competing against each other in Best Actress in a Limited Series. Adams is close to a shoe-in for Sharp Objects there, and while I could see voters spreading the wealth around, I think their love for the actress, and Vice, will power her to a win here, too.

Should win: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Will win: Amy Adams, Vice

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Cuarón has been vacuuming up Best Director honors all season long, and with Roma ineligible in Best Drama, the incentive to honor him here is even stronger.

Should win: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Will win: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book

If Olivia Colman doesn’t take home Best Actress in a Comedy, Screenplay seems a likely spot to reward The Favourite’s barbed wit. But keep an eye out here for Vice, the 2018 screenplay that certainly has the most writing.

Should win: Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Will win: Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’

“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

The other day I found myself singing, “In the show-how, show-how-er / in the shawa-shawa-shower.” Anyway, it’s gonna be “Shallow.”

Should win: “Shallow,” A Star Is Born

Will win: “Shallow,” A Star Is Born

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Poppins feels like it’s lost a bit of momentum recently, which could provide an opportunity for First Man to eke out a win here. But you won’t catch me betting against a musical in Best Score.

Should win: I’m writing in Nicholas Britell, whose Beale Street score somehow missed the cut at the Globes.

Will win: Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Pixar has only gone home empty-handed in the Globes’ animation category once, in 2011, when Cars 2 lost to Adventures of Tintin. I think this is the year another of the studio’s sequels loses to another groundbreaking comics adaptation.

Should win: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Will win: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

In some precursors, voters have chosen to treat Best Foreign-Language Film as a sort of runner-up award, giving it to Paweł Pawlikowski’s black-and-white romance Cold War after rewarding Roma higher up the ballot. But Cold War didn’t make it in at the Globes, and given the ceremony’s relative lack of craft categories for Alfonso Cuarón’s film to compete in, I don’t see anything standing in Roma’s way here.

Should win: Roma

Will win: Roma

TV

Best Television Series, Drama

﻿The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

In most of its TV categories, especially the big ones, Golden Globe voters tend to lock into the newest, buzziest shows. That’s why, even though The Americans deserves to win in this category, it won’t. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has never nominated it before, so its inclusion counts as the group’s way of making up for that error. But the FX spy series may seem too much like “old news” to actually win.

All four of the other nominees are coming off of their first seasons, but I think the choice will come down to two: Killing Eve, the British spy thriller that happens to stars Globes co-host Sandra Oh, or Homecoming, the Amazon psychological thriller that happens to star Julia Roberts in her television-series debut. Yes, that’s the same Julia Roberts who has nine Golden Globe nominations to her credit and three wins for her film work. The HFPA kinda likes her, and I suspect its members may appreciate Homecoming’s ’70s conspiracy vibe enough to give it the edge.

Should win: The Americans

Will win: Homecoming

Best Television Series, Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

Kidding

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The last time the Golden Globes gave the best comedy award to the same series two years in a row was in 2010 and 2011, when Glee scooped up back-to-back wins. The rarity of consecutive victories doesn’t rule out the possibility that the Globe will once again go to The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, last year’s victor. But I think that makes it less likely.

As for which one out of the other four nominees has the best chance, honestly, this is pure guesswork. As much as the HFPA loves Jim Carrey, I’m not sure the dark and quirky Kidding will win over enough voters. On the dark and quirky front, I suspect Barry has a better chance of winning. Meanwhile, The Kominsky Method has a couple of things that work in its favor: celebrated Hollywood veterans (Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin) as its stars and the fact that if it is announced as the winner, 70 percent of viewers will go, “What the hell is The Kominsky Method?” Only at the Golden Globes is that an advantage, one that I refer to as the Mozart in the Jungle Rule.

And yet, something — God? A demon who looks like Ted Danson? — is telling me that The Good Place is going to win this thing. The series isn’t new, but it’s taken a while for it to develop a fervent following, so it still has some fresh shine on it. Plus, the Golden Globes has been kind to another Mike Schur-produced series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Also, if The Good Place wins, Twitter will explode. I realize social-media response has nothing to do with how awards should be decided, but this is the Golden Globes and normal standards simply don’t apply here.

Should win: Barry or The Good Place

Will win: The Good Place

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

The Alienist

HBO has won in this category more than any other network, which seemingly gives Sharp Objects an advantage. The Assassination of Gianni Versace won the Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series, which seemingly gives that entry an advantage. (The Emmys and the Globes don’t always align in this category, but they frequently do.) Escape at Dannemora may be top of mind since it just finished its run, plus it boasts movie-star talent in front of and behind the camera, both advantages as well. Still, I am betting on A Very English Scandal, the BBC mini-series about the relationship between MP Jeremy Thorpe (Hugh Grant) and his persistent ex-lover (Ben Whishaw), to potentially sway the crucial U.K.-based and European bloc of members of the HFPA.

Should win: Sharp Objects

Will win: A Very English Scandal

Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Billy Porter, Pose

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

The consensus among Gold Derby’s Golden Globe predictors, including myself, is that this will either go to James, who’s had a breakout year thanks to his performances in both Homecoming and If Beale Street Could Talk, or Matthew Rhys, who won the Emmy in this category for his superb portrayal of Philip Jennings on The Americans. (I’ll also say it’s possible that Billy Porter, who infused Pose with so much spirit and pathos, could pull off an upset.) While the Globes usually trend toward whatever’s new, sometimes they give a trophy to an actor who’s clearly long overdue, much like they did with Jon Hamm in 2015. I guess what I’m saying is that Matthew Rhys will be this year’s Jon Hamm.

Should win: Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Will win: Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Like her Americans co-star, does Keri Russell also deserve a long-overdue Globe? Yes. Will she get one? Mmmm, not sure. I don’t see Moss winning again or Balfe winning for a first time. Like the Best Drama category, I think this comes down to Killing Eve and Oh versus Homecoming and Roberts. Both women give terrific, award-worthy performances. But it’s harder for me to imagine the HFPA overlooking Roberts.

Should win: Keri Russell, The Americans

Will win: Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

If Michael Douglas were not in the mix, I’d say the trophy here would either go to Jim Carrey, a favorite of the HFPA, or Bill Hader, who already won the Emmy for Barry. But Douglas, a 12-time Globes nominee, five-time winner, and previous recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award is in the mix, and my best guess is that voters will lean his way.

Should win: Bill Hader, Barry

Will win: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Rachel Brosnahan, last year’s winner, is fantastic in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. But, unlike at the Emmys, there are rarely back-to-back wins in this category. (Fun fact: Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been nominated five times for Veep but has never won — not even once!) For that reason, I doubt Brosnahan will win. Instead, I’m looking at either Alison Brie, who goes from big to subtle and funny to dramatic in GLOW, or Kristen Bell, who strikes me as a strong contender, especially if the voters opt not to reward The Good Place for Best Comedy.

Should win: Honestly, it’s a three-way tie between Brosnahan, Bell, and Brie.

Will win: Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Brühl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Darren Criss’s performance as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace was a breakout moment for the actor. It won him an Emmy, and there’s a good chance it could win him a Golden Globe, too. But he faces some tough competition, particularly from Hugh Grant, who does some of the best work of his career as the smug, duplicitous Jeremy Thorpe in A Very English Scandal. I’m betting that the HFPA will find Grant too hard to resist.

Should win: Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Will win: Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Wow, is this a competitive category. As strong as all the contenders are, though, I think it will come down to three nominees: the fantastic Regina King in Seven Seconds; Patricia Arquette, who physically transforms into Tilly Mitchell in Escape at Dannemora; and Amy Adams, whose damaged Camille dominates Sharp Objects. All three of these women have been nominated at the Globes before, but Adams has the most nods to her credit — counting her two this year for Sharp Objects and Vice, she has nine — as well as two wins. In other words, the HFPA likes her, and with a selection committee this small (there are roughly 90 members of the Foreign Press Association), a track record of being liked matters.

Should win: Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Will win: Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Best Supporting Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

This is a tough call. Both Winkler and Arkin are industry veterans — a potential plus with the HFPA. A wave of support for The Assassination of Gianni Versace could push Ramírez into the winner’s column, and let’s not overlook Kieran Culkin, the best smarmy entitled richie on TV last year. But I keep getting stuck on Ben Whishaw, who is heartbreaking and maddening in equal measure in A Very English Scandal. I think that mini-series could wind up doing a mini-version of the Limited Series sweep Big Little Lies pulled off last year.

Should win: Ben Whishaw or Henry Winkler

Will win: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

While all the women in this category are deserving, the two front-runners seem to be Alex Borstein, nominated for Mrs. Maisel for the first time this year, and Patricia Clarkson, the passive-aggressive mommie worstest in Sharp Objects. I can imagine either of these ladies winning, so it’s ultimately going to come down to whether the HFPA love for Mrs. Maisel is stronger than its love for Sharp Objects. (I also wouldn’t rule out the possibility of an upset, perhaps by Cruz.) But my hypothesis is that Clarkson will prevail.

Should win: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Will win: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects