Sandra Oh’s Golden Globes Speech Is a Master Class in Parental Gratitude

Moms, dads, if only we could honor you with wonderful speeches in front of millions of people every day. That’s exactly what Sandra Oh did when accepting her Best Actress Drama award for Killing Eve at this year’s Golden Globes, when she dedicated most of her speech to the unconditional love she has for her parents. “There are two people here that I’m so grateful that they’re here with me. I’d like to thank my mother and my father,” she said with a bow. “엄마! 아빠! 사랑해요!” (“I love you, mom and dad!”) Look at them! They’re so happy! Moral of the story: give Oh all of the speeches.

