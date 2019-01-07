Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Time to get cracking on buying those $10 Zara wellies and $5 H&M crop tops, because, lo and behold, we close our eyes for a second and the flinging mud of festival season is already upon us. Hot off the Coachella lineup presses, the annual Governors Ball announced its own three-day lineup this morning, and the headliners might give you a bit of nostalgia for your carefree youthful days: The Strokes, Florence and the Machine, and Tyler, the Creator, as well as Lil Wayne, the 1975, Mitski, Kacey Musgraves, Major Lazer, Vince Staples, Nas, SZA, Lily Allen, Charli XCX, and Blood Orange will all be playing. Mark your calendars for May 31, June 1, and June 2 if so inclined, and the entire lineup can be viewed below. Hydrate! Wear SPF! Etcetera!

The Gov Ball will serve as a stateside reunion of sorts for the Strokes, who haven’t performed as a collective unit in their home country for over two years now. (Meanwhile, front man Julian Casablancas has been frequently touring with his side band, the Voidz, and insisting to Vulture that Jimi Hendrix was never really that popular.) On the other hand, Florence and the Machine released their newest album last summer — we quite liked it! — and Tyler, the Creator infiltrated corporate Hollywood a few weeks ago by releasing some songs for the new Grinch animated movie.