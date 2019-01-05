Photo: Protagonist Pictures

Ahead of tomorrow’s Golden Globes, the National Society of Film Critics released their 2019 winners list. Best Picture was a real squeaker. The Rider beat Roma by a mere three votes, 44 to 41. Roma didn’t walk away empty-handed, though. Alfonso Cuarón’s Netflix release won Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Language Film. In less controversial news, Olivia Coleman won Best Actress for The Favorite and Ethan Hawke took Best Actor for First Reformed.

Best Picture: The Rider, dir. Chloé Zhao

Runners-up: Roma (dir. Alfonso Cuarón), Burning (dir. Lee Chang-dong)

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Runners-up: Lee Chang-dong (Burning), Chloé Zhao (The Rider)

Best Actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Runners-up: Regina Hall (Support the Girls), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Runners-up: Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate), Ben Foster (Leave No Trace), John C. Reilly (The Sisters Brothers and Stan & Ollie)

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Runners-up: Elizabeth Debicki (Widows), Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Best Supporting Actor: Steven Yeun, Burning

Runners-up: Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Brian Tyree Henry (If Beale Street Could Talk, Widows, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Best Screenplay: Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, and Ian Martin, The Death of Stalin

Runners-up: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)

Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Runners-up: James Laxton (If Beale Street Could Talk), Lukasz Zal (Cold War)

Best Foreign Language Film: Roma (Alfonso Cuarón)

Runners-up: Cold War (Paweł Pawlikowski), Burning (Lee Chang-dong), Shoplifters (Hirokazu Kore-eda)