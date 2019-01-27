Hugh Grant Hasn’t Seen This Is Us, But the Cast Doesn’t Care

.@nbcthisisus receives the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/6vUEcAe5Ru — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 28, 2019

How many high fives did Sterling K. Brown give his wife when they won? Was it one for every ensemble member on stage when This Is Us won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series? Mandy Moore spoke for the cast and thanked the background actors, the producers, and all the people you’d suspect. But then Justin Hartley popped in to thank the cast’s parents for, in the words of former president Ike Eisenhower, getting bizzay. The cast of This is Us showed tremendous strength under adversity, since Hugh Grant had negged them and their fellow nominees by saying he hadn’t watched any of their shows. Spoken like a true Paddington 2 villain.