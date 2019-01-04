New Year, New Verse: 4 Poetry Collections That Change the World

Laux writes with startling directness of the physical and sexual abuse she and her sister suffered at the hands of her father and its devastating reverberations throughout her adult life. “I want it back,” she declares of her youth in “Ghosts,” after watching a young couple across the street paint their kitchen. “She could have lived so many lives.” But there are other poems, just as frank and openhearted, that celebrate the wondrousness of sex (so skillfully that fiction writers should take note) and the depths of her relationships — reclaiming adult intimacy from the clutches of her tragic childhood.

Beyond her admirable tenacity and spirit, Laux is just plain wise — and refreshingly unpretentious in her wisdom. In “Democracy,” upon seeing some unfortunate souls on a city bus, she realizes “why people become Republicans,” for “if it weren’t for [those people] you could believe in god, / in freedom.” But they do exist, and removing them from public view will not make the problems they represent go away. As grief overcomes her in “Abschied Symphony,” the poet writes:

Death is not romantic. He is dying. that fact

is stark and one-dimensional, a black note

on an empty staff. My feet are cold,

but not as cold as his, and I hate this music

that floods the cramped insides

of my car, my head, slowing the world down

with its lurid majesty, transforming

everything I see into stained memorials

to life…

Laux’s new poems arrive at the end of the collection as a perfect finale, which benefits from what we now know of her life. So when she writes, in “Death of the Mother,” “You taught us how to glean the good / from anything, pardon anyone, even you, awash as we are in your blood,” we understand the bewildering complexity of this act of posthumous forgiveness, as well as the staggering generosity of the poet who committed it.