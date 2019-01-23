Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.

The United States has not had a fully functioning government yet this year, which you may or may not have noticed, but now, there’s no escaping it. Page Six is reporting that the TLC reality tv show 90 Day Fiancé is facing production difficulties due to the shutdown and the ensuing difficulty potential mates are having acquiring the necessary K-1 visas. “The casting process is going on right now. In a sense, it’s holding up production, because without a locked-down cast, we can’t film,” an unnamed source told the paper. Yes, it’s true. Your favorite so-guilty-you-should-be-in-actual-jail pleasure may be delayed by politics. But hey, these sacrifices will all be worth it, or something.