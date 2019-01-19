A GoFundMe for the Fyre Fest Caterers Has Raised Over $60,000

Photo: Netflix

Elvis and Maryann Rolle, whose Great Exuma restaurant fed staff at Fyre Festival, have raised more that $60,000 via GoFundMe. Maryann Rolle is featured in Netflix’s Fyre Fest doc, explaining that she sunk more that $50 grand of her own savings to cater Fyre Fest. The owners of Exuma Point Resort, Bar & Grille have set a goal of $123,000, and at time of publication they had already raised $62,947. Variety reported that the GoFundMe was shared by Fyre EP Gabrielle Bluestone, indicating the account is genuine. But some commenters still believe this is yet another scam layered upon the mille-feuille cake of malfeasance that is Fyre.