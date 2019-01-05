A Hanna TV Series is Coming to Amazon

Amazon has released the first teaser for its new series Hanna. Based on the 2011 Joe Wright film, the series will star Esme Creed-Miles in the role originated by Saorsie Ronan. Altered Carbon’s Joel Kinnaman will play Hanna’s father Erik, and Mirielle Enos (The Catch) will play the FBI agent tracking the pair down. Kinnaman and Enos previously worked together on AMC’s The Killing. Amazon’s Hanna was created by the film’s co-writer, David Farr, who also wrote the tense spy show The Night Manager. Hanna comes to Amazon in March.

Related