A Pregnant Amy Schumer Did a Surprise Show with Dave Attell

Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images

One of the greatest things about seeing live comedy in New York City is you honestly never know who might drop in. And though that can sometimes backfire, the crowd at Dave Attell’s show over the weekend at Caroline’s on Broadway got one of the best possible drop-ins. Attell invited Amy Schumer on stage during his show, who is so pregnant she was just in the hospital just a couple months ago with extreme morning sickness, and she killed it. According to Page Six, Attell asked whether she and her husband had picked a name for their bundle of joy, to which she replied, “Yes, we haven’t told anyone this yet. Do you guys like this . . . Hitler? It’s my mother’s name.” She also had some warm words for Attell, telling him “Congratulations are in order for you, my friend, for surviving the #MeToo movement.”