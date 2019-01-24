A Resident Evil Series May Soon Be Infecting Netflix

Milla Jovovich’s parade of fabulous costumes may have come to an end with 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, but there’s more Umbrella Corporation malfeasance to uncover. According to Deadline, German production company Constantin Film is developing a Resident Evil series for Netflix. “The drama series will explore the dark inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the T-virus,” they report. There is a lot of material for a potential showrunner to draw from. There are 24 Capcom games, six live action films by trash auteur Paul W.S. Anderson (not to be confused with the other filmmaking Andersons), and three animated films. And could anything be timelier than a show about scammy Big Pharma? Umbrella Corp may even have Theranos beat on that count.

