On Sunday morning, Aaron Sorkin sacrificed valuable “writing that Social Network sequel” time to sit down with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria to talk about the future of the Democratic Party, as exemplified by the party’s latest class of representatives. “I really like the new crop of young people who were just elected to Congress,” the writer of Broadway’s To Kill A Mockingbird adaptation says. “They now need to stop acting like young people. It’s time to do that now.”

Sorkin’s general pitch for the Democrats though? To be the “non-stupid party” of the future. “It’s not just about transgender bathrooms. That’s a Republican talking point they’re trying to distract you with,” says the writer, “We haven’t forgotten the economic anxiety of the working class, but we’re going to be smart about this.”

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who just today stopped by a Donkey Kong 64 charity Twitch stream, took his comments to heart and her response to Twitter. “News Flash: Medicare for All & equal rights aren’t trends,” she posted alongside a clip of his interview. “When people complain about low turnout in some demos, it’s not because communities are apathetic, it’s bc they don’t see you fighting for them. If we don’t show up for people, why should you feel entitled to their vote?”

In response to another tweet suggesting Sorkin is interested in ‘gravitas,’ AOC replied, “Ever wonder how expression that’s feminine, working-class, queer, or poc isn’t deemed as having ‘gravitas,’ but talking like an Aaron Sorkin character does?” Hopefully, these two can walk and talk this one out.