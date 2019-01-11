Photo: Columbia Pictures

It only took fifteen years for Facebook to go from a hotness ranking website to a lynchpin in the collapse of American democracy, but unfortunately The Social Network came out in 2010. That’s nine years of Mark Zuckerberg and his e-empire just ripe for the biopic-ing, and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin knows it. “First of all, I know a lot more about Facebook in 2005 than I do in 2018, but I know enough to know that there should be a sequel,” he told AP Entertainment. “A lot of very interesting, dramatic stuff has happened since the movie ends with settling the lawsuit from the Winklevoss Twins and Eduardo Saverin.”

Between Cambridge Analytica, fake news, and a million other smaller scandals, a follow-up to the film seems like a no-brainer, but Sorkin is pretty busy with Broadway right now. But don’t worry. The Social Network producer Scott Rudin has apparently been applying gentle pressure this entire time. Says Sorkin, “I’ve gotten more than one email from him with an article attached saying, ‘Isn’t it time for a sequel?’” Even better, there is a perfect ending already built into The Social Network 2: A Trillion Dollars.

MORE TO THE STORY: Aaron Sorkin says "The Social Network" producer Scott Rudin has reached out to him about revisiting the subject of #Facebook on film. pic.twitter.com/hE5iOwEik1 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 11, 2019