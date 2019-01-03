AARP’s Movies-for-Grown-ups Nominations Are As Frustrating As Adulthood Itself

Photo: Mary Cybulski/Twentieth Century Fox

Just in case the holiday season didn’t max out your patience for conversations with fancy adults about pop culture, the AARP has released its nominations for the best movies in 2018 for Grown-ups. It’s a list that makes just enough sense to be taken seriously while also being completely insane — just like all your aunts and uncles! For starters, there’s the obvious choice of nominating Can You Ever Forgive Me? for Best Picture and Richard E. Grant for Best Supporting Actor. However, Melissa McCarthy, the star of the movie, who is in almost every scene of the movie, whose performance was lauded basically everywhere, is left out. Why? Because they said so!

Ostensibly, the purpose of nominating movies “for Grown-ups” is to exclude things like animated features and comic-book movies that are aimed at adolescents and children. So, of course, Black Panther has two nominations, because grown-ups make their own rules! There is also a Best Intergenerational Film that pits Mary Poppins Returns against A Quiet Place, because retirement affords people a lot more time to drink. The winners will be announced on February 4, and the ceremony will be aired on February 15.