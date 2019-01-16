Abbi and Ilana Wept While Shooting Their Last Broad City Scene

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer’s Broad City returns for its fifth and final season next week, and as they revealed to Jimmy Kimmel last night, shooting their final scene was a very emotional experience. “So the characters are weeping, but we are truly weeping, as is the crew,” Glazer recalls. “We could’ve — even if it wasn’t emotional for us — we could’ve wept as actors, but it was helpful that we were emotional as well,” Jacobson jokingly added. As for the props they both decided to grab after production wrapped, Jacobson took some art from her character’s bedroom, while Glazer took some fake boobs. “They’re good boobs,” Jacobson says.

