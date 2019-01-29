ABC Orders Pilot Inspired By Hannah Simone’s Family

Photo: Rachel Luna/WireImage

New Girl alum Hannah Simone could be returning to ABC in a brand new show. The network announced on Tuesday evening they’d picked up a comedy pilot inspired by the actress’s family. It follows the story of Hannah and her Indian-American immigrant father, who “have always been close, but after she admits to herself that she’s in a dead-end job and he reveals his marriage is over, they’re starting over together and each finding a new path. This new chapter will either make them crazy close…or just crazy.” The show is written and executive produced by Simone, Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson.