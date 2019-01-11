Despite What You May Have Heard, The Rock Loves and Respects Millennials

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson defending a bunch of beleaguered millennials sounds like our kind of movie, but we’ll have to make do with the Instagram video The Rock posted Friday decrying a recent interview published by The Daily Star in which the actor dragged the “snowflake generation.” Griped Johnson in the article, “So many good people fought for freedom and equality - but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended.” The thing is, according to the actor, he actually loves millennials (in addition to everyone else) and that interview is entirely made up.

“The interview never took place. Never happened. Never said any of those words,” Johnson said on Instagram, saying he was “baffled” to learn he was reportedly in a heated battle with people born between 1982 and 2004. “Completely untrue. One hundred percent fabricated.” Adds the actor, “I always encourage empathy, I encourage growth but most importantly, I encourage everybody to be exactly who they want to be.” And really, in the end, aren’t we all snowflakes compared to The Rock?