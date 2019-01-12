Are You Ready to See Billy Bush Do Silly Pop Culture Segments Your TV Again?

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

More than two years after Billy Bush was fired from Today for engaging in misogynistic comments with Donald Trump in a leaked video from 2005 — a video that recorded Trump saying men should grab women “by the pussy,” prompting giggles and encouragement from Bush in response — he’s plotting his return to television. Per THR, Bush is in talks to join the team at Extra as an entertainment correspondent, with the show now doing some on-air reshuffling as it prepares to move from NBC to Fox in the fall. Bush has generally stayed out of the public eye since the tape was leaked in October 2016, doing damage control in a few interviews to apologize and insist he was “younger, less mature, and acted foolishly in playing along.” He also had to confirm the veracity of the tape, following reports that Trump told members of his administration that it wasn’t actually authentic. Should be a fun first day!