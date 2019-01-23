Alec Baldwin Pleads Guilty in Parking-Spot Fight

Alec Baldwin. Photo: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutters/JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutters

Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment, a violation, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday in a row over a parking spot the afternoon of November 2.

“Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty?” asked Judge Herbert Moses.

“Yes, sir,” Baldwin said somberly during the three-minute-long proceeding.

“I accept your plea,” Moses said, ordering that Baldwin complete a short anger-management course.

If Baldwin completes the anger-management course as ordered, the case will be dismissed and sealed.

Baldwin had previously faced two counts: attempted assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor, and harassment in the second degree, a violation. He initially maintained his innocence.

In a statement to cops shortly thereafter, Baldwin admitted to hitting this driver, calling him “an asshole,” court documents alleged.

Baldwin’s accuser had told police that he “observed the defendant push me and then strike me across the left side of my face with his closed right hand, resulting in pain to my face,” according to the criminal complaint.

Baldwin, “with intent to cause physical injury to another person, attempted to cause such injury to another person; the defendant, with intent to harass, annoy and alarm another, subjected that person to physical contact and attempted and threatened to do the same,” the document also said.

Another document relating to his arrest, called a Voluntary Disclosure Form (VDF), provided more colorful allegations about the incident.

Around 1:50 p.m. — just 20 minutes after the altercation — Baldwin whined about the driver to a cop on the scene, saying, “He’s an asshole. He stole my spot. I did push him,” the VDF said.

Baldwin is no stranger to high-profile dustups. He allegedly punched New York Daily News photog Marcus Santos in 2012. Santos alleged that Baldwin hit his face when he and now-wife Hilaria were getting paperwork at the city Marriage License Bureau, which is located on Centre and Worth Streets, per the News.

Baldwin got into yet another spat with a photographer in 2013, allegedly pushing him against a parked car a few days after his daughter was born. And in 2014, Baldwin was hit with a disorderly conduct charge for allegedly talking back to cops who stopped him for biking the wrong way down a one-way street.