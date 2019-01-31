Steven Yeun. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If this insane winter weather has put a chill in your bones, warm yourself with some good casting news. Amazon announced today that Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, Zazie Beetz, J.K. Simmons, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, and Gillian Jacobs will lead the voice cast for a new animated series called Invincible. The eight-episode series is based on the comic book of the same name from Cory Walker, artist Ryan Ottley, and The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman. Episodes will be an hour long, and the story centers on a teenage boy named Mark Grayson (Yeun), who has to grapple with his dad (Simmons) being the most powerful superhero in the world, and who starts coming into his own powers and learns some not-so-super truths about his father. The only drawback here is that Yeun’s face will be hidden behind a cartoon, but we will cope.